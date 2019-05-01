Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $140, w/ wireless charging case $180 (Reg. $199) at Costco

Costco offers its members Apple’s second generation AirPods starting at $139.99. You can jump up to the upgraded wireless charging case for $179.99. Swing by your local Costco to avoid any shipping fees, otherwise you’ll be charged $5 for delivery. As a comparison, each model typically sells for $159 and $199 each. The second generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer

