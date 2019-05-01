Look inside the world’s most beautiful homes w/ Architectural Digest: $4.50 (Reg. $24+), more

DiscountMags is now offering one year of Architectural Digest magazine for $4.50 with free delivery each month. Regularly $24 per year, this one currently goes for $30 per year at Amazon and is about $1.50 under the usual weekend sale prices. We don’t see it down this low very often, so jump in while you can if you’re interested. Architectural Digest “takes you inside the world’s most beautiful homes” with “stunning photography.” More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This deal is part of a mid-week promotion DiscountMags is running where you’ll find other titles at rock bottom prices. Those include Taste of Home, Backpacker and MAD magazine from $4 per year.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Here are our top picks for the best reading accessories out there and some of our favorite new book releases.

Architectural Digest:

The definitive design magazine, Architectural Digest takes you inside the world’s most beautiful homes. With stunning photography and the best writers, it is the premier interior design magazine, featuring classic and contemporary styles. Your subscription includes the annual special issues: Before & After and Designers Own Homes.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!