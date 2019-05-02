Amazon offers up to $180 off mattresses & pillows for today only, deals from $26

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sweetnight Home (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 36% off its memory foam mattresses and pillows. Everything in the sale ships free and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. This is a great opportunity to refresh your aging pillows or mattress. The Queen Sweetnight Gel Memory Foam Pillow is down to $26.15. Regularly $45 or more, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since Black Friday 2018. These are breathable rayon cotton cover pillows with shredded gel memory foam stuffing and a machine/hand-washable pillowcase. Sweetnight offers a “hassle-free refund and warranty if you aren’t 100% satisfied.” More details and deals below.

More Sweetnight Home Deals:

Considering you could save more than $100 with today’s deals, these highly-rated LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machines will have you sleeping like a baby for $50 shipped.

Queen Size Sweetnight Gel Memory Foam Pillow:

SOFT YET SUPPORTIVE FOR COMFORT- Breathable rayon cotton cover with Shredded GEL memory foam stuffing. 2 zippers decorative case design, inner zipper liner holds the stuffing, which is made of 90% shredded gel memory foam and 10% comfort foam, gel pillow for cooling.

REST HEALTHILY- CertiPUR-US Certified foam. Made without harmful substances like formaldehyde, mercury, and other heavy metals. This cooling pillow helps to prevents the growth of stain and odor causing bacteria, mold and mildew. Offers top health & safety, especially for those during pregnancy.

