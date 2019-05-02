Audio-Technica AT-LP Series Turntable for $79 or the Bluetooth model for $119 (Reg. up to $149)

BuyDig is offering the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable System for $79 shipped. Simply use code TABLE at checkout rot redeem the special price. This model was originally $150, but regularly sells for closer $100 these days at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. It can run 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records with its fully automatic belt-drive turntable. The AT-LP60 features RCA output cables, a dual magnet phono cartridge, die-cast aluminum platter and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. Head below for a solid deal on the Bluetooth model.

BuyDig is also offering the Audio-Technica AT-LP60-BT Fully Automatic Bluetooth Turntable in Navy or Orange for $119 shipped. Use code TABLE at checkout. Regularly up to $150, this is the current best price we can find as well. Grab this Crosley AC1004A-NA Record Storage Crate for $24.50 or this Invisible Vinyl On Your Wall Display for under $20 to show off your records in between spins.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60:

Cut the cord, keep the vinyl. The AT-LP60-BT gives you all the great features of our popular AT-LP60 fully automatic belt-drive stereo turntable but with the added convenience of Bluetooth wireless connectivity. So you can set up your turntable in one room and listen to it in another without having to run a bunch of cables. Up to eight different pairs of speakers, headphones or other devices that utilize Bluetooth wireless technology can be stored in the AT-LP60-BT’s memory

