Banana Republic Factory spruces up your wardrobe with deals from just $10 (Extra 30% off)

Banana Republic Factory is taking an extra 30% off all clearance with code CLEARANCE at checkout. Even better, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s 11-inch Emerson Straight Fit Shorts will be a go-to in your wardrobe. These shorts feature a modern length, stretch for comfort and three pockets. They’re available in a light blue coloring that’s perfect for spring and you can find them on sale for $17, which is $40 off the original rate.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Chambray Tie-Sleeve Classic Shirt is a must-have and it will pair well with leggings, jeans, skirts and more. Plus, it’s on sale for $18 and originally was priced at $65.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!