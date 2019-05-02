Banana Republic Factory spruces up your wardrobe with deals from just $10 (Extra 30% off)

Banana Republic Factory is taking an extra 30% off all clearance with code CLEARANCE at checkout. Even better, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s 11-inch Emerson Straight Fit Shorts will be a go-to in your wardrobe. These shorts feature a modern length, stretch for comfort and three pockets. They’re available in a light blue coloring that’s perfect for spring and you can find them on sale for $17, which is $40 off the original rate.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt $10 (Orig. $65)
- 11-Inch Emerson Straight-Fit Shorts $17 (Orig. $57)
- Textured Dress Polo Shirt $21 (Orig. $45)
- 10-inch Aiden Slim-Fit Shorts $32 (Orig. $57)
- Straight-Fit Stretch Dark-Wash Jean $40 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Chambray Tie-Sleeve Classic Shirt is a must-have and it will pair well with leggings, jeans, skirts and more. Plus, it’s on sale for $18 and originally was priced at $65.
Our top picks for women include:
- SilkyLuxe Crossover Hem Top $10 (Orig. $27)
- French Terry Drop Shoulder Top $15 (Orig. $50)
- Chambray Tie-Sleeve Classic Shirt $18 (Orig. $65)
- Jacquard Tailored Shorts $25 (Orig. $45)
- Pique Sailor Shorts $20 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
