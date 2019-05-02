This Bosch laser distance measure is the perfect construction companion at $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Compact Blaze Laser Distance Measure (GLM 20) for $29.97 shipped. Note: Stock is running slightly low, but you can still order now and lock in the discounted price. Normally $50, and still going for as much at Home Depot, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This laser measure is perfect for constructing patios, decks, or sheds as it will allow you to get an accurate measurement without the hassle of a measuring tape. Plus, it reaches 65 feet with just a single person, making it simple to build just about any structure. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly option, opt for the Komelon Self Lock 25-Foot Power Tape at $10 Prime shipped. It’s only 25-feet long and not laser-powered, but a great option to keep with you anywhere you go.

Bosch Compact Laser Measure features:

Accuracy: features long-range measuring with extreme accuracy and measures distances up to 65-feet to within 1/8-inch. Measures in meters, feet/inches, or inches only

Easy to use: simple, one-button operation – Press button once to begin measuring. The GLM 20 is compact and small enough to fit in any pocket

Live measuring: provides default real-time measurement that adjusts as you move closer and farther from target, just like a tape measure

Display: features a backlit display that allows measurements to be easily read, even in dark areas

Precision: The GLM 20’s Bosch laser technology allows users to be more productive with greater jobsite accuracy and precision

Class IIA laser product, <1mw power output

