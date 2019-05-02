The Clarks Big Spring Sale cuts 20% off sitewide with dress shoes, sandals, sneakers & more

For a limited time only, the CLarks Big Spring Sale offers 20% off almost everything with code SPRING at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Revamp your shoe collection for spring with a standout from this sale in the men’s Morven Sail Tan Leather Boat Shoes. They’re currently discounted to $64 and originally were priced at $100. These shoes are classic and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for warm weather. However, if you’re looking for a slightly dressier option, the Tilden Leather Shoes are a great pick. Plus, this style is also on sale for $64. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

