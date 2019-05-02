Score some free Nintendo eShop credit: $50 gift cards for just $45 w/ email delivery

Newegg is offering $50 Nintendo eShop gift cards for just $45 with free email delivery. Use code EMCTATV35 at checkout to redeem the special price. That’s a straight 10% off and a great chance to score some free eShop credit. Nintendo has been quite generous with its digital game sales for Switch and this is one of the best ways to get even deeper deals. In fact we still have some notable eShop price drops live like Dark Souls Remastered, Rocket League and more. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and head below for more details.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch-related deals, we also have the HyperX Quad ChargePlay Station at $15 (Reg. $30) and PowerA’s Mario Silhouette Controller for $40 (Reg. up to $50). We also saw some amazing prices on Nintendo Labo kits today starting from just $32 shipped.

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you

Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games

Delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U™ or Nintendo 3DS™ family of systems.