Huawei’s Mate SE Unlocked Smartphone has a 6-inch screen and a microSD slot: $190 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Huawei Mate SE 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $189.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have seen at Amazon. With a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, it is shocking that this smartphone is so inexpensive. Thanks to it being unlocked, you won’t be bound to a specific carrier and switch whenever you like. A microSD card slot allows you to expand storage if the need ever arises. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Double your capacity with SanDisk’s Ultra 64GB microSDXC Card for $12. It supports up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, making it a great option for shooting video, storage apps, and much more.

Huawei Mate SE 64GB Unlocked Smartphone features:

With a 5.93” 18: 9 edge-to-edge all-screen design, high screen-to-body ratio and 2160 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, the HUAWEI FullView display on the Huawei mate SE brings you an immersive visual experience

The dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear camera offers an all new portrait mode, letting you capture professional and artistic photos in a single shot with an ultra-fast focus time. Connectivity is 802.11b/g/n, 2.4 ghz, supports ht20/ht40

Operation system : android N+EMUI 5.1 and network: LTE FDD/WCDMA/GSM. 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage + Micro SD compatible up to 256GB (not included) + dual nano SIM card capability, 2.36GHz octa-core processor

Big 3340 mAh battery for tons of screen-time on a single charge and ultra power saving mode to extend your charge even longer, keeping you connected when you need it most

The sleek metal design of the mate SE is a delight to hold – the 2.5D glass face flows seamlessly into the aluminum chassis forming perfectly rounded edges

