Get up to 100 minutes of hassle-free cleaning w/ this $120 shipped robotic vacuum (Reg. $200+)

NeweggFlash is offering the iLife A6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $119.99 shipped. Currently going for over $200 from third-party Amazon retailers, this beats our last mention of $175 from 2018 and is the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. If you’re like me and hate vacuuming, this is perfect for you. With the click of a button, your house will become spotless as this tiny little robot scours around for every crumb on your floor. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’re more of a manual cleaner, check out today’s Dyson refurbished Gold Box on Amazon for $185 shipped. And for a more budget-friendly manual clean, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is just $30 shipped at Amazon. Just remember, both of these vacuums need a helping hand behind them to get the house cleaned.
Step up to a voice-controlled model with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum for $150 shipped at Amazon in refurbished condition. This would be a great upgrade as you’d be able to just ask Alexa to clean the house, plus there’s an included 90-day warranty should anything malfunction.
iLife A6 Robotic Vacuum features:
- The Gen 2 CyclonePower cleaning system enhanced to delivery thorough clean for your home.
- Ultra slim A6 goes into most narrow low places under beds, night stands to clean hide dirt.
- Extra long lasting Battery – Up to 100 Mins working time on a single charge
- Use Electrowall as an invisible barrier to confine A6 cleaning in a particular area you want.
- Automatically adapts to different types such as hardwood, low-pile carpets
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!