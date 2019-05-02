Get up to 100 minutes of hassle-free cleaning w/ this $120 shipped robotic vacuum (Reg. $200+)

NeweggFlash is offering the iLife A6 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $119.99 shipped. Currently going for over $200 from third-party Amazon retailers, this beats our last mention of $175 from 2018 and is the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. If you’re like me and hate vacuuming, this is perfect for you. With the click of a button, your house will become spotless as this tiny little robot scours around for every crumb on your floor. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re more of a manual cleaner, check out today’s Dyson refurbished Gold Box on Amazon for $185 shipped. And for a more budget-friendly manual clean, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is just $30 shipped at Amazon. Just remember, both of these vacuums need a helping hand behind them to get the house cleaned.

Step up to a voice-controlled model with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum for $150 shipped at Amazon in refurbished condition. This would be a great upgrade as you’d be able to just ask Alexa to clean the house, plus there’s an included 90-day warranty should anything malfunction.

iLife A6 Robotic Vacuum features:

The Gen 2 CyclonePower cleaning system enhanced to delivery thorough clean for your home.

Ultra slim A6 goes into most narrow low places under beds, night stands to clean hide dirt.

Extra long lasting Battery – Up to 100 Mins working time on a single charge

Use Electrowall as an invisible barrier to confine A6 cleaning in a particular area you want.

Automatically adapts to different types such as hardwood, low-pile carpets

