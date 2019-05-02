Pick up a pair of IRWIN VISE-GRIP Lineman’s Pliers for a new Amazon low of $8.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the IRWIN VISE-GRIP 9.5-inch North American Lineman’s Pliers for $8.68 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $16, the only place we’ve seen this set of lineman’s pliers offered for less is at Lowe’s for $3.32, though they’re available in-store only and in a very limited number of markets. Lineman’s pliers are great for a variety of jobs for the at-home DIYer. From electrical work to hanging a drop ceiling and more, these heavy-duty tools will become a go-to in any home renovator’s toolbox. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another great tool that will become a go-to in your garage is the IRWIN VISE-GRIP 6-inch Long Nose Pliers at $9 Prime shipped. As a #1 best-seller on Amazon, IRWIN makes some of the best tools out there and you can never have too many pairs of long nose pliers, as they reach into more places than the above lineman’s pliers do.

For power tools, check out Home Depot’s one-day-only Milwaukee sale with options to expand your capabilities for weekend DIY projects.

IRWIN VISE-GRIP Lineman’s Pliers features:

Durable nickel chromium steel construction

ProTouch grips provide extra comfort and reduces hand fatigue

Induction hardened cutting edge stays sharper, longer

Machined jaws for maximum gripping strength

Meets or exceeds ANSI specifications

