Get rid of that old can opener, this Kuhn Rikon is within cents of the all-time low at $11

Amazon is offering the Kuhn Rikon Can Opener in Black (21602) for $10.85. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17+, this is within cents of the Amazon all-time low as well as the best price we have tracked on any color option. This model features a hygienic design which keeps the actual opener away from the contents of the can, touch-less lid removal with wing-style handles and a stainless steel blade/mechanism. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This is one of the best prices we can find on any manual can opener, brand name or not. The only other comparable options we can find are either slightly more expensive or don’t carry 4+ star ratings like this Meetuo Stainless Steel option. However, if you’re sick of doing it yourself, consider the Hamilton Beach (76606ZA) Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener for just under $30 shipped. Drop over to our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware, tools and personal care items.

Kuhn Rikon Can Opener:

Kuhn Rikon makes opening cans a synch with its newly redesigned Slim Safety Lidlifter and Can Opener. Now with a more comfortable grip and a slim design makes opening cans and lids a snap.

Touchless lid removal with wing-style handles make it easy to attach lid lifter to the top of the can.

Hygienic – Opener never touches contents of the can

Comfortable, easy to use turn knob with stainless steel cutting mechanism

