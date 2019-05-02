Lands’ End offers up to 70% off sale and clearance items from just $8: shorts, T-shirt & more

Lands’ End is offers up to 70% off sale and clearance styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s 9-Inch Traditional Fit Shorts are perfect for everyday wear and this style is on sale for $30. For comparison, they were originally priced at $50. You can find this style available in five versatile color options and they can easily be dressed up or down. However, if you like a little bit of a longer length, the 11-inch Comfort Waist Shorts are a great option and also on sale for $30. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!