Lands’ End offers up to 70% off sale and clearance items from just $8: shorts, T-shirt & more

Lands’ End is offers up to 70% off sale and clearance styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s 9-Inch Traditional Fit Shorts are perfect for everyday wear and this style is on sale for $30. For comparison, they were originally priced at $50. You can find this style available in five versatile color options and they can easily be dressed up or down. However, if you like a little bit of a longer length, the 11-inch Comfort Waist Shorts are a great option and also on sale for $30. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bedford Rib Quarter Zip Sweater $33 (Orig. $55)
- Relaxed Fit Knockabout Chinos $23 (Orig. $55)
- Marinac Vest $36 (Orig. $65)
- 9-inch Traditional Fit Shorts $30 (Orig. $50)
- 11-inch Comfort Waist Stretch Shorts $30 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Short Sleeve Ruffle T-Shirt Dress $30 (Orig. $45)
- Long Sleeve Denim Jacket $50 (Orig. $90)
- Lightweight Squall Raincoat $90 (Orig. $149)
- Supima Cotton Short Sleeve T-shirt $10 (Orig. $20)
- High Rise Pull On Skinny Jeans $41 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!