Loctek’s Gas Spring Full Motion TV Mount drops to a low of $35.50 shipped (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Loctek Gas Spring Full Motion TV Wall Mount (S4) for $35.57 shipped. Note: stock is starting to run low but more are on the way, allowing you to lock in this bargain price. Today’s deal is 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. With a support for screens ranging from 50 to 60 inches and a max weight capacity of 50.6 pounds, this mount a great option for most home theaters. Thanks to a full motion gas spring system, this mount will make your TV both flexible and light as a feather. Reviews are still rolling in, but Loctek is reputable. I’ve been using one of their monitor mounts for several months and have no qualms.
Securing mounts to a stud is ideal, but sometimes it’s not possible. If you think this will be the case for your home grab 100 Drywall Anchors for $12 to significantly boost the strength of your new mount. These support up to 50 pounds, providing plenty of wiggle room for most TVs.
Loctek TV Wall Mount features:
- Loading TV Size: 50″-60″ Weight capacity: 31-50.6 lbs.
- Available VESA: 75×75,100×100, 200×200,200×100, 300×200, 400×200, 300×300, 400×300, 400×400
- Tilt angle: -5~10 degrees. Swivel angel: 180 degree. Distance to the wall: 3.1″ to 13.7″.
- Gas Spring System adjusts the TV to the best view flexibly.
- Cable Management System gathers the cables neatly.
