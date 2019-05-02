Gather ’round & enjoy s’mores w/ friends this summer by picking up a 28-inch fire pit for just $30

Walmart offers the Mainstays 28-inch Fire Pit for $29.97 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Normally closer to $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Spring is here, and summer is not far off. Be s’mores and great times around this budget-friendly fire pit with friends. Rated 4/5 stars.

When you’re not using the firepit, keep it protected with this $12 Prime shipped weatherproof cover. This will help prevent rust and dirt buildup on your firepit when not using it and keep it ready-to-go for last-minute get-togethers.

Mainstays 28-inch Fire Pit features:

Liven up your yard or outdoor space with the Mainstays 28″ Fire Pit. It makes a fun spot for friends and family at those summer get-togethers. It includes a spark guard mesh lid with a lid lift for added safety. It also features a durable, high-temperature heat-resistant finish that complements with different decor styles. Balanced on four sturdy steel legs, this Mainstays fire pit features a PVC all-weather cover so you can keep it safely stored during the winter season. Round handles provide a comfortable grip when it needs to be moved. It is also easy to assemble. Transform your space with this portable fire pit.

