Men’s Wearhouse offers all of its shoes at 30% off: Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein & more

Men’s Wearhouse is currently offering 30% off all shoes including Kenneth Cole, Calvin Klein, Johnston & Murphy and more. Prices are as marked. Free standard shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Calvin Klein Alfie Gray Loafers feature an easy slip-on design to get you ready swiftly. Even better, their gray coloring is modern and very on-trend for the spring season. They also include lightweight material and will look great with jeans, shorts or joggers alike. These shoes are currently on sale for $84, which is down from their original rate of $120.
Another style that’s great for everyday wear is the Joseph Abboud Gates Chelsea Boots. Originally priced at $140, during the sale they’re marked down to $98. Plus, this style is timeless to wear year-round with jeans or slacks alike. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Marco Vittorio Siena Plain Toe Oxfords $210 (Orig. $300)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Dezi Moccasin Slippers $34 (Orig. $48)
- Johnston & Murphy Black Chukka Boot $108 (Orig. $155)
- Kenneth Cole TECHNI-COLE Toe Oxfords $112 (Orig. $160)
- Joseph Abboud Gates Black Chelsea Boot $98 (Orig. $140)
- Calvin Klein Alfie Gray Loafers $84 (Orig. $120)
- Florsheim Kierland Cognac Penny Loafers $84 (Orig. $120)
- Todd Welsh Eastman Navy Canvas Slip-On Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
