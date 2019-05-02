Nerf Modulus BarrelStrike returns to $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Modulus BarrelStrike for $8.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With the ability to switch from a blaster to a barrel attachment, BarrelStrike is a unique option worthy of making it into your Nerf collection. It holds four darts, giving you several chances to hit your target. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Boost capacity with the Nerf Modulus Banana Clip for $9. It holds up to ten darts, giving you plenty of room for additional ammunition. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars from over 100 Amazon shoppers.

Nerf Modulus BarrelStrike features:

Converts from blaster to barrel attachment

4-shot blaster fires 1 dart at a time

Attaches to Nerf Modulus blasters (each sold separately)

Includes blaster, 4 darts, and instructions

