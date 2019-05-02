Load up on digital Switch games from $1: Trine 2, Disgaea 5, Attack on Titan 2, The Way, more

As we mentioned in this morning’s discounted eShop gift card post, Nintendo regularly offers solid price drops on loads of digital Switch games every week. Today, we are looking at a number of notable deals on titles like Trine 2, Overcooked, Disgaea 5, Attack on Titan 2, NoReload Heroes, R-Type and many more from just $1. As usual, this is a perfect opportunity to fill up your Switch library with some great experiences to play in-between major releases. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and you’ll find all of our top picks from the eShop down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of Switch deals, here's $50 in eShop credit for $45, Nintendo Labo kits from just $32 and PowerA's Nintendo Switch Mario Silhouette Controller for $40 (Reg. up to $50).

Trine 2: Complete Story:

Trine 2: Complete Story is a beautiful, award-winning sidescrolling game of action, puzzles and platforming. Play as the three Heroes – Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief – and join their adventure through dangers untold in a fantastical fairytale world of tragic princesses and wicked goblins, with wondrous environments featuring physics-based puzzles using fire, water, gravity and magic.

