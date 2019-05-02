Load up on digital Switch games from $1: Trine 2, Disgaea 5, Attack on Titan 2, The Way, more

- May. 2nd 2019 12:42 pm ET

0

As we mentioned in this morning’s discounted eShop gift card post, Nintendo regularly offers solid price drops on loads of digital Switch games every week. Today, we are looking at a number of notable deals on titles like Trine 2, Overcooked, Disgaea 5, Attack on Titan 2, NoReload Heroes, R-Type and many more from just $1. As usual, this is a perfect opportunity to fill up your Switch library with some great experiences to play in-between major releases. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and you’ll find all of our top picks from the eShop down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of Switch deals, here’s $50 in eShop credit for $45, Nintendo Labo kits from just $32 and PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Mario Silhouette Controller for $40 (Reg. up to $50). Head over to our Games/Apps Guide for even more.

Trine 2: Complete Story:

Trine 2: Complete Story is a beautiful, award-winning sidescrolling game of action, puzzles and platforming. Play as the three Heroes – Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief – and join their adventure through dangers untold in a fantastical fairytale world of tragic princesses and wicked goblins, with wondrous environments featuring physics-based puzzles using fire, water, gravity and magic.

