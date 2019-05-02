Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” makes a fine grad gift at $8 (60% off) + more from $7

- May. 2nd 2019 4:29 pm ET

From $7
0

Amazon offers Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go! in hardcover for $7.88 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart with free pickup. It goes for close to $20 at Target. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon since last year and a great deal for such a classic title. This children’s book makes a wonderful graduation gift for recipients of any age, with its clever prose and encouraging message for those who are “off to Great Places.” Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands, and an Amazon #1 best-seller in children’s humor books. More Dr. Seuss deals below.

Amazon also has the Dr. Seuss Big Aqua Book of Beginner Books in hardcover for $6.95 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. You’ll find it at Barnes & Noble for $17. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. This 6-story collection features The Cat in the Hat Comes Back, Oh Say Can You Say?, and more. Reviews are light but favorable at 4.8/5 stars

If comics are more your thing, we still have a deal on the Calvin and Hobbes Complete Box Set at $41.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go!:

From soaring to high heights and seeing great sights to being left in a Lurch on a prickle-ly perch, Dr. Seuss addresses life’s ups and downs with his trademark humorous verse and illustrations, while encouraging readers to find the success that lies within. In a starred review, Booklist notes, “Seuss’s message is simple but never sappy: life may be a ‘Great Balancing Act,’ but through it all ‘There’s fun to be done.’” A perennial favorite and a perfect gift for anyone starting a new phase in their life!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Walmart

About the Author