Ralph Lauren polishes your spring look with up to 40% off sale styles from just $10

For a limited time only, Ralph Lauren takes up to 40% off select sale styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $125 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cotton Spa Terry Sweatshirt for $60, which is $30 off the original rate. This sweatshirt can be styled for summer bonfires, layered during fall get-togethers and more. Plus, it’s versatile to pair with shorts, joggers, jeans or khakis alike and it’s available in several color options.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the White Denim Jacket is a standout and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Originally priced at $145, during the sale you can find it marked down to $100. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!