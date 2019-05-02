Ralph Lauren polishes your spring look with up to 40% off sale styles from just $10

For a limited time only, Ralph Lauren takes up to 40% off select sale styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $125 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cotton Spa Terry Sweatshirt for $60, which is $30 off the original rate. This sweatshirt can be styled for summer bonfires, layered during fall get-togethers and more. Plus, it’s versatile to pair with shorts, joggers, jeans or khakis alike and it’s available in several color options.
Our top picks for men include:
- Custom Slim Fit Cotton Tee $30 (Orig. $45)
- Long-Sleeved Oxford Shirt $60 (Orig. $90)
- Double-Knit Jogger $70 (Orig. $99)
- Cotton Spa Terry Sweatshirt $60 (Orig. $90)
- Mesh Athletic Sock 3-Pack $10 (Orig. $18)
For women, the White Denim Jacket is a standout and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Originally priced at $145, during the sale you can find it marked down to $100. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for women include:
- Fit and Flare Shirtdress $90 (Orig. $145)
- Premier Skinny Ankle Jeans $50 (Orig. $100)
- White Denim Jacket $100 (Orig. $145)
- Cotton Blend Moto Jacket $100 (Orig. $195)
- Boy Fit Straight Jeans $144 (Orig. $360)
