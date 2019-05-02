Refresh your cookware with this 18-piece T-fal nonstick set for $59.50 (Reg. up to $105)

Amazon offers the T-fal Initiatives Nonstick 18-Piece Cookware Set in Black for $59.47 shipped. Note: shipping is estimated at 1 to 4 weeks. Also at Walmart with free shipping. It had been going for as much as $105 at Amazon before steadily dropping to a new all-time low there. For further comparison, the 10-piece version of this set is $65 right now. Whether you just moved to a different house or need to refresh your kitchenware, this set has everything required to get cooking quickly. Key features include stay-cool handles, an even heat base, and vented tempered glass lids for the pots. Rated 4.5/ stars from 1,800+ Amazon shoppers.

T-fal Initiatives Nonstick 18-Piece Cookware Set includes:

4.5-inch egg wonder

8-inch and 11-inch saute pans

1-quart, 2-quart and 3-quart sauce pans with lids

4.2-quart jumbo cooker with lid

5-quart dutch oven with lid

10-inch griddle

4 nylon tools

