Refresh your cookware with this 18-piece T-fal nonstick set for $59.50 (Reg. up to $105)

- May. 2nd 2019 2:21 pm ET

Amazon offers the T-fal Initiatives Nonstick 18-Piece Cookware Set in Black for $59.47 shipped. Note: shipping is estimated at 1 to 4 weeks. Also at Walmart with free shipping. It had been going for as much as $105 at Amazon before steadily dropping to a new all-time low there. For further comparison, the 10-piece version of this set is $65 right now. Whether you just moved to a different house or need to refresh your kitchenware, this set has everything required to get cooking quickly. Key features include stay-cool handles, an even heat base, and vented tempered glass lids for the pots. Rated 4.5/ stars from 1,800+ Amazon shoppers.

Whether you’re seeking a new Instant Pot or waffle maker, our Home Goods guide has everything you need to make your kitchen complete.

Meanwhile, the cookware set above comes with two slotted spoons, a ladle, and a spatula. If you need way more accessories than that, however, this 23-piece Nylon Utensil Set is $20. It includes a whisk, masher, pizza cutter, and much more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

T-fal Initiatives Nonstick 18-Piece Cookware Set includes:

  • 4.5-inch egg wonder
  • 8-inch and 11-inch saute pans
  • 1-quart, 2-quart and 3-quart sauce pans with lids
  • 4.2-quart jumbo cooker with lid
  • 5-quart dutch oven with lid
  • 10-inch griddle
  • 4 nylon tools

