For $89, you can upgrade to mesh w/ Tenda’s Nova 802.11ac Wi-Fi System (All-time low), more

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW5) for $88.98 shipped. That’s around $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. With support for up to 60 devices and 1,250 square feet of coverage per node, this system can blanket most home sizes with a strong Wi-Fi connection. Built-in parental controls allow admins to monitor and manage usage. I upgraded to mesh about two years ago and love having a speedy connection wherever I am in my home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 5/2 @ 2:15 PM: Amazon offers the NETGEAR EX3700 Dual Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes $5 off the going rate and beats the Amazon all-time low by $1. Over 39,700 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Add additional Ethernet ports to your new setup with TP-Link’s $11 Gigabit Switch when clipping the on-page coupon. With five ports, you’ll be ready to setup a robust and stable internet connection. A metal construction yields impressive build quality and a cost-effective price point

Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW5) features:

Real mesh network: supports mesh Wi-Fi technical Protocol 802.11S, making it the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.

High user capacity & no dead zones: a seamless mesh Wi-Fi environment for high volume network demands and supports up to 60 devices simultaneously, with each Node covering Up to 1,250 sq. Ft Of living space to eliminate dead zones.

Quick & easy-setup & monitoring: Tenda Wi-Fi App guides you through the setup, monitoring and management of your mesh Wi-Fi network and includes built-in parental controls to oversee internet access for your children.

