Make a splash w/ Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker: $65 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker in Fireball Red for $64.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is one of the best prices we have tracked. Customers will score 10-hour battery life, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and 360-degree audio. An incredible 100-foot range allows you to roam about without worrying about distortion. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Would you prefer something with pulsing lights? Take a gander at Anker’s $60 Soundcore Flare. Features include 360-degree sound, Anker’s proprietary BassUP technology, and the ability to pair with a second Soundcore Flare for an instant audio boost. Check out our release coverage from last year to learn more.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM features:

SURPRISINGLY SERIOUS SOUND – Don’t let the small package fool you, each UE WONDERBOOM delivers massive, crisp, clear 360-degree sound so you can liven up the party

IPX7 WATERPROOF – Play your music safely around water with this speaker’s IPX7-rated waterproofing

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY – Connect to your UE WONDERBOOM using Bluetooth and keep on playing up to 100 feet (30M) away

10-HOUR BATTERY LIFE – Play for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Listen to your music for longer without having to get the charging cable

DOUBLE UP – Hold the UE button on your UE WONDERBOOM to connect it with other devices

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!