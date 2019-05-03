Apple’s prev. gen 27-inch 5K iMac hits a new low at Amazon: $1,500 (Orig. $1,999)

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation 27-inch iMac 5K with 3.5GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,499.99 shipped. Originally $1,999, B&H has it down to $1,699 right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Apple’s iMac is a great all-in-one solution for those wanting a powerful desktop with a gorgeous built-in display. With the 2017 iMac 5K you’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a quad-core processor, and more, making it a capable machine for any task. Plus, for those who need more than 8GB of RAM, you can easily upgrade it yourself.

Apple 27-inch 5K iMac features:

3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Fusion Drive

27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display

AMD Radeon Pro 575 Graphics Card (4GB)

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

macOS

