Apple’s prev. gen 27-inch 5K iMac hits a new low at Amazon: $1,500 (Orig. $1,999)

- May. 3rd 2019 1:51 pm ET

$1,500
0

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation 27-inch iMac 5K with 3.5GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,499.99 shipped. Originally $1,999, B&H has it down to $1,699 right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Apple’s iMac is a great all-in-one solution for those wanting a powerful desktop with a gorgeous built-in display. With the 2017 iMac 5K you’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a quad-core processor, and more, making it a capable machine for any task. Plus, for those who need more than 8GB of RAM, you can easily upgrade it yourself.

Apple 27-inch 5K iMac features:

  • 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Fusion Drive
  • 27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 575 Graphics Card (4GB)
  • UHS-II SDXC Card Reader
  • Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included
  • macOS

$1,500

