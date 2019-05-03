Amazon Home Services offers up to $30 off carpet cleanings, gutters, pressure washing, more

Did you know that Amazon offers cleaning services? Well, they do and you can currently save up to $30 off. A variety of tasks are available, including deep cleaning, carpets, pressure washing, gutters and more. Just head over to this landing page and check out all of Amazon’s home services offerings. Amazon Home Services are not available in all areas, but they do cover most large metro areas in the United States. With a promise of cleaning “made easy,” Amazon has hand-selected staff to come to your home. Learn more right here. Additional details can be found below.

More on Amazon Home Services:

We only invite pros who have a strong track record of service quality.

We require comprehensive business background checks and each pro traveling to your location to pass a 6-point criminal background check.

All pros are required to maintain any necessary insurance and trade licenses.

Get free price estimates from pros, and book the one that’s right for you. Pros are required to offer the same price on Amazon as they do if you called them directly. After the service is complete, Amazon will charge the card you have on file.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!