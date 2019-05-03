Today’s Gold Box has fishing and hunting must-haves from $25 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 25% or more off Plano hunting and fishing accessories. The deals start at $25 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the Plano Guide Series Tackle System at $40. That’s down from the regular $55 price tag. Includes everything you need to get your tackle box in order, with three removable bait racks and a DuraView system so you can easily see your most important accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another notable offers is the Ameristep Deluxe Two-person Tent Chair Hunting Blind for $93.74. It typically sells for $130 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Features room for two hunters, cup holders, and sets up with “no assembly required.”

Plano Guide Series Tackle System features:

Includes Plano 4 utility system, Plano brochure, nameplate order form

Three removable bait racks with separate access

Spacious bulk storage

Top access with DuraView lens

Limited Lifetime Warranty

