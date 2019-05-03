Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 from $17, Monster Hunter World $18.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mega Man 11 from $17.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, this is the best price we can find and few dollars under the current PS Plus membership pricing. It is also a slightly below our previous mention on the latest Mega Man title. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Monster Hunter: World, Ghost Recon Wildlands, DOOM, Mega Man Collection 1 & 2, Quantic Dream Collection and many more.
- Monster Hunter: World $18.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Ghost Recon Wildlands $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Matched via PSN for PS Plus members
- DOOM $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Quantic Dream Collection $29 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Colossus $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $20) | PSN
- The Division 2 on Xbox One $40 (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Resident Evil 2 $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- GTA V Online Edition $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $30+) | PSN
- The Witcher 3 Complete $15 (Reg. $30+) | PSN
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $25+) | PSN
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- HITMAN 2 $30 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Borderlands Handsome $15 (Reg. $25+) | Best Buy
- Dark Souls Remastered Switch $28 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $37 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fire Emblem Warriors: $25 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch: $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
