Refresh board game night from $10: Monopoly Pizza, Pandemic, Dungeons & Dragons, more

Amazon is offering the Monopoly Pizza Board Game for $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $20, while we have seen it drop to $12.75 or so over the last few months, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This is a pizza-themed Monopoly board game aimed kids ages 8 and up. Rated 4+ stars. However, we have some other notable board and card game deals live down below.

More Board/Card Game Deals:

However, if you have some gamers in the house/board game group, take a look at the Monopoly Gamer and Monopoly Gamer Mario Kart Editions which both start at around $14.50.

Monopoly Pizza Board Game:

Pizza-themed Monopoly board game: just about everyone loves pizza! This pizza-themed game for kids ages 8 and up is a twist on the classic Monopoly board game. The packaging looks like a familiar pizza take-out box, and the game board features luscious-looking photos of pizza toppings

