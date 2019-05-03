Carhartt’s popular Force Cotton T-Shirt is versatile & just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $22)

Amazon of offering the Carhartt Men’s Force Cotton Delmont Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Carbon Heather or Black for $12.74 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it’s regularly priced at $22. This shirt features moisture-wicking material for breathability and stain-resistant fabric. It also has an on-trend chest pocket with a small square logo. A perfect everyday T-shirt that will pair well with shorts, jeans, joggers and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 800 reviews.

You can also pair this T-shirt with the Edonerry Adjustable Washed Baseball Hat at $11. This laid back style is available in several color options and it’s rated 4.3/5 stars with over 220 reviews.

Carhartt’s Force Cotton Delmont T-shirt features:

Raglan sleeves increase range of motion for less restriction.

FastDry wicks perspiration toward the fabric surface where it can evaporate.

Five-point patch pocket with woven brand label at left chest. Flatlock seams reduce chafing and increase comfort

