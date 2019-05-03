Dash Mini Rice Cookers fit nicely on the countertop and are now just $17.50 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is offering the Dash Mini Rice Cooker Steamer in Red or Pink (DRCM200GBRD04) for $17.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Sam’s Club is currently offering this same model for $16.98 with additional shipping fees for those without a $100 Plus membership. Regularly up to $30 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for the red model and within about $0.50 on all colorways. This specialized rice cooker can also handle “stew, soup, quinoa, rice, pasta, and even steamed veggies!” It has a 2-cup capacity, a keep warm function and a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

Dash Mini Rice Cooker Steamer:

More than rice: oatmeal, stew, Soup, quinoa, rice, pasta, and even steamed veggies! the 2-cup capacity allows for healthier portion control, or individual, quick and easy breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, or sides

Quick + easy: set it and forget it! prep time is minutes (simply add water and your Uncooked rice, pasta, or veggies), and press the cook button. Your steamed meal (or side) is ready in less than 20 minutes, with less clean up

