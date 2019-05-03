Bring home the family-sized Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart Multi Cooker for $119 shipped (Reg. $180)

Crate & Barrel is now offering the Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $119 shipped. This model is regularly $180 direct from Instant Pot, Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon Black Friday price and is the best we can find. Perfect for large families or get-togethers, it can replace more than 10 common kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Rated 4+ stars from thousands, More details below.

Now you can save a fair bit of cash by going with the smaller Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart at just $70. But if you need the extra space, consider the Crock-Pot 8-quart Multi-Use XL Express Crock for $80 shipped. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Instant Pot Ultra 8 Quart Multi Cooker:

The largest version of this multi-cooking Instant Pot speeds up cooking times using less energy to produce healthy, nutritious food. This one-stop multicooker combines all the capabilities of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, browning pan, steamer, yogurt maker, cake maker, warmer and sterilizer in one convenient machine. Instant Pot also offers the unique “ultra” program that allows for customizable pressure and non-pressure cooking. Programmed with 16 function keys for common cooking tasks.

