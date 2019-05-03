Fossil offers 25% off your entire purchase, this weekend only: smartwatches, accessories, more

For a limited time only, Fossil takes 25% off your entire purchase with promo code YAY25 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Commuter Three-Hand Date Watch is perfect for everyday wear and is available in multiple color options. Originally priced at $95, during the sale you can find it marked down to $71. This watch can easily be dressed up or down and you can engrave the watch band for a personal touch. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Julienne Three-Hand Rose Gold Watch is versatile to dress up or down and its square face is very on-trend. This watch was originally priced at $145, however during the sale you can find it for $109.

Our top picks for women include:

