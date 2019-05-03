This vintage-style Godinger Dublin 5-Pc. Whiskey Set is now available for $21 (Reg. $39+)

- May. 3rd 2019 8:27 am ET

0

Macy’s is offering the Godinger Dublin 5-Pc. Whiskey Set for $20.99. Simply use code FRIEND at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free in orders over $75. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Originally up to $60 at Macy’s, this sets sells for closer to $39 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Perfect for taking your serving area or bar to the next level, this set includes a 24-ounce decanter and four 8-ounce double old fashioned glasses. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There aren’t very many comparable sets out there with solid ratings at under $21. However, this Godinger 7-piece set with a similar design is going for $23 Prime shipped at Amazon right now, much like this James Scott set.

Godinger Dublin 5-Pc. Whiskey Set:

Savor favorite spirits with the striking crystal sparkle of the Godinger Dublin whiskey set’s radiant lidded decanter and robust double old fashioned glasses. Dimensions of decanter: 3.35″ Dia. x 10.25”HDimensions of each double old fashioned glass: 3.25″ Dia. x 3.88″H

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Macy's

Macy's
Godinger

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard