This vintage-style Godinger Dublin 5-Pc. Whiskey Set is now available for $21 (Reg. $39+)

Macy’s is offering the Godinger Dublin 5-Pc. Whiskey Set for $20.99. Simply use code FRIEND at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free in orders over $75. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Originally up to $60 at Macy’s, this sets sells for closer to $39 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Perfect for taking your serving area or bar to the next level, this set includes a 24-ounce decanter and four 8-ounce double old fashioned glasses. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

There aren’t very many comparable sets out there with solid ratings at under $21. However, this Godinger 7-piece set with a similar design is going for $23 Prime shipped at Amazon right now, much like this James Scott set.

Godinger Dublin 5-Pc. Whiskey Set :

Savor favorite spirits with the striking crystal sparkle of the Godinger Dublin whiskey set’s radiant lidded decanter and robust double old fashioned glasses. Dimensions of decanter: 3.35″ Dia. x 10.25”H…Dimensions of each double old fashioned glass: 3.25″ Dia. x 3.88″H

