Score a Google Pixel 3/2 XL from $10 per month with activation at Verizon (Save up to 40%)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $10 per month with activation. That adds up to $240 over the two-year agreement, which saves you $610 off the original price tag of the handset. Thought we’ve more recently seen it go for around $600, today’s offer is 40% less than our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen all-time. Pixel 2 XL rocks a six-inch AMOLED screen which pairs with a water-resistant design, up to 25 hours of battery life and a 12MP camera. Qi charging support and USB-C connectivity round out its notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 615 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in the market for the latest and greatest offerings from Google are in luck as well. Right now Verizon is discounting the Pixel 3 down to $20.83 per month with two-year activation. Totaling $499.92 over the course of the 24 months, that’s $20 less than our previous mention, is $99 off Google’s current sale price and one of the best deals this year. You can also step up to the 128GB model for $24.99 each month. Pixel 3 ups the ante on Google’s flagship handset by bringing increased battery life, a 12.2MP camera and more into the mix. Dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

With your savings, grab a new case for your Pixel 2 XL. At $11, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Case is a compelling option, providing an adequate level of protection without too much added bulk.

Pixel 2 XL features:

Introducing the Google Pixel 2 XL. Discover a better way to capture, store, and see the world. Pixel 2 XL features a smart camera that takes beautiful photos. Capture stunning photos with an effortless photography experience. Pixel 2 XL changes the way you take, save and share your moments, including new ways to dress up your photos with AR stickers.

