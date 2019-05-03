GoPro Fusion delivers 5.2K footage at one of its best prices yet: $300 (Reg. $399)

Today only, Best Buy offers the GoPro Fusion 5.2K Action Camera for $299.99 shipped. That’s good for $300 off the original price and beat’s the Amazon all-time low by $99. GoPro Fusion captures 5.2K and 3K spherical video and 18MP images. The outside rugged casing is rated for up to 16 feet of water. Ships with both flat and curved adhesive mounts to help get your content creation started. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Pick up a few extra GoPro Fusion accessories with today’s savings. Amazon has mounts, extra batteries, and more to choose from. I recommend this starter kit that includes everything needed to keep your camera safe.

GoPro Fusion features:

Supports 5.2K and 3K Spherical Video

5.2K up to 30 fps, 3K up to 60 fps

18MP Spherical Photos

Ruggedized Body, Waterproof to 16′

Control via Mobile App

Can Use Standard GoPro Mounts

Includes Flat and Curved Adhesive Mounts

Extendable Grip with Fold-Out Legs

