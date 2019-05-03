Add the warm glow of a Himalayan salt lamp to your room from $12 Prime shipped, more

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off a selection of Himalayan salt products. Prices start at around $7.50. Receive free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. A standout here is this 6 to 8-pound Himalayan Glow 1001 Salt Lamp for $12.04. Regularly as much as $23, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon since last December. While the health benefits associated with owning one of these may be dubious, you have to admit that these lamps look cool. A 15-watt bulb is included. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale here or head after the jump for more deals.

For something slightly different, this 4 to 5-pound Multicolor USB Himalayan Salt lamp is $13.91 (Reg. up to $20). You can change the color of this lamp to fit the mood of any room. A 7-watt LED bulb is included. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Shop the rest of the sale for Himalayan salt chunks, body wash, and other decor.

Himalayan Glow 1001 Salt Lamp:

The salt crystals are hand mined in the Himalayan Mountains, specially handcrafted for uniqueness. Unlit, the crystal’s rough-hewn, irregular surface looks pink. When lit with the included 15-watt bulb, it gives a warm amber glow. You can even change the color of the bulb to give a different hue to the lighting area. Use the lamp as a gentle bedside lamp, or to create a romantic mood. Whether in a child’s room as a night light lamp, near the television or computer, or in your office, the salt crystal lamp, sitting on its round Neem wooden base, provides a natural touch.

