Hautelook’s HUGO Boss Flash sale offers dress shoes, sneakers, boots & more at up to 50% off

For a limited time only, Hautelook’s HUGO Boss Flash Sale takes up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Safarilo Apron Penny Loafers are very on-trend (find our guide here). These shoes are extremely versatile for this spring and feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. Originally priced at $395, during the sale you can find this style for $200. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Extreme Run Knit Sneaker $130 (Orig. $245)
- Safarilo Apron Penny Loafer $200 (Orig. $395)
- Urbalo Apron Toe Loafer $200 (Orig. $375)
- Portland Derby Shoes $140 (Orig. $275)
- Cardiff Buckle Chelsea Boot $200 (Orig. $398)
- Embossed Leather Driver Moccasins $200 (Orig. $398)
- Orlando Lifestyle Sneaker $90 (Orig. $178)
- …and even more deals…
