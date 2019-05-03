J.Crew steps up your shoes with up to 50% off select styles from $36: Vans, Sorel, Sperry, more

J.Crew is offering up to 50% off all of its shoes with code STEPITUP at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Member (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s New Balance 791 Leather Sneakers are on sale for $45, which is down from their original rate of $75. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and will look wonderful with your shorts, jeans or joggers alike. They come in two colors at this discounted price and their rubber outsole helps to provide traction. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cyprus Sandals will be a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re on sale for $48. For comparison, these sandals were originally priced at $80. This versatile sandal can be worn with spring and summer dresses, shorts, jeans, skirts and more.

Our top picks for women include:

