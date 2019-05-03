JBL’s 6-inch 306P MkII Studio Monitor packs killer audio for $119 shipped (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the JBL 306P MkII 6-inch Studio Monitor for $119 shipped. Matched at Harman, JBL, and Adorama. That’s $80 off the typical rate and is the best price Amazon has ever offered for it. Add the 306P MkII to your space to gain stunning detail and an impressive dynamic range. Thanks to a sleek, modern design this monitor is sure to look great in nearly any setup. Now’s the time to bring a serious audio upgrade to your home office. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something with a bit more oomph? Check out our post from yesterday covering the upgraded JBL 308P Studio Monitor for $149. It’s two inches larger, bringing an even richer audio experience to your space.

JBL 306P MkII 6-inch Studio Monitor features:

Flexible connectivity with balanced XLR and 1/4″ TRS inputs, +4dBu / -10dBV input-sensitivity switch and adjustable volume control

Broad sweet spot: neutral frequency response across a wide area allows you to fine-tune your mix even while listening off-axis

Updated HF and LF transducers: new design improvements result in optimized damping for superior transient response and impressive deep bass with lower harmonic distortion

New boundary EQ: restores neutral low frequency response when speakers are placed on the work surface and adjacent to walls

Pair with the JBL LSR310S Powered Studio Subwoofer to extend your LF range all the way down!

