L.L. Bean Mother’s Day Sale offers 20% off apparel, footwear, outerwear & more from $14

L.L. Bean takes 20% off all women’s clothing, footwear and outerwear for Mother’s Day. Use promo code MOM20 at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Airlight Pullover that’s down to $47. It’s available in an array of color options and originally was priced at $59. This lightweight pullover can be layered, paired with jeans or shorts and features UPF 50+. Rated 4.4/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers and would be the perfect gift idea for Mother’s Day. Find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean below.

Our top picks for women include:

