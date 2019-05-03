Amazon slashes $50 off Makita’s 4-Tool Brushless Cordless Combo: $302 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Makita 18V 4-Tool Brushless Cordless Combo Kit (XT447T) for $301.99 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but shipments may start seeing delays. That’s $51 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $51. This kit includes a drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, work light, two 5.0 Ah batteries, and a charger. That’s more than enough to get you started on summer projects. Every motorized tool in this set is brushless, providing increased efficiency and durability. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If any of your upcoming projects involve tearing down something that someone else put up, you may want to grab Makita’s $25 Bit Set. I own this 70-piece set and can vouch that every piece is top-notch quality that is made to last for years to come.

Makita 18V 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

Efficient BL Brushless motor is electronically controlled to optimize battery energy use for up to 50% longer run time per charge

The BL Brushless motor eliminates carbon brushes, enabling the BL motor to run cooler and more efficiently for longer life

The electronically-controlled BL Brushless motor efficiently uses energy to match torque and RPM to the changing demands of the application

Variable 2-speed 1/2″ hammer Driver-Drill (0-500 & 0-2,000 RPM) delivers 530 in. Lbs. Of max torque; weighs only 4.0 lbs. With battery

Variable speed impact driver (0-3, 400 RPM & 0-3, 600 IPM) provides 1,500 . Of max torque; weighs only 3.3 lbs. With battery

