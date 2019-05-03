Monoprice takes up to 50% off Z-Wave smart home gear, desk accessories and more from under $4

Monoprice has kicked off its latest sale, this time discounting a selection of audio, smart home gear, desk accessories and more by up to 50% off. Deals start under $4, with free shipping varying across the board. Some standouts for us include Monoprice’s in-house Z-Wave accessories, with the Door and Window Sensor at $19 shipped leading the way. That’s $6 off the going rate and the best we’ve seen in well over six months. Whether you’re looking to keep tabs on unexpected entries into your home, ensure the windows are closed before the AC kicks on and more, this sensor is a great addition to your smart home. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop the rest of Monoprice’s sale right here or head below for additional top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor features:

This Z-Wave Plus Door/Window Sensor mounts to a door or window, detects when it is opened or closed, and sends a Z-Wave trigger signal to the network. It also has a tamper-proof switch, which will trigger a Z-Wave signal when the sensor’s cover is removed. These trigger signals can be used to activate various other devices and perform preprogrammed tasks. When the sensor is included into a secured Z-Wave network, all communications will be encrypted using AES encryption.

