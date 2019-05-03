The Monument Labs Personal Cloud Server makes on-the-go photo backups easy: $99 (Reg. $170)

- May. 3rd 2019 4:29 pm ET

$170 $99
Adorama is offering the Monument Labs Personal Cloud Server for $99 shipped. Normally $170, and going for as much from the company’s official Amazon store, B&H offers it for $150 and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Monument offers the ability to connect external USB-powered hard drives to its central unit, giving you Wi-Fi or Ethernet-based network access to those devices. It also sports a built-in SD slot so you can transfer data from your camera to hard drive when on-the-go without any extra hardware. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you’ve yet to pick up an external hard drive, we recommend grabbing the Western Digital 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive at $64 shipped. It balances portability, mass storage, and budget-friendliness for a great all-in-one package.

For those who want a smaller package, the RAVPower FileHub is a great option. It’s $57 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. The FileHub doesn’t offer dual USB ports, which can be useful for redundant backups, it can act as a travel 802.11ac Wi-Fi router to use in hotels and more.

Monument Labs Personal Cloud Server features:

  • Cloud Server for Backing Up Photos
  • Gigabit Ethernet & Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Performs Automatic Backups
  • Supports up to Five Users
  • Supports Family Sharing
  • Connect Your Own Hard Drive for Storage
  • Organizes Photos by Date & Location
  • Organizes Photos by Faces & Camera Type
  • 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A Ports | 1 x HDMI Port
  • 1 x SD Card Slot

