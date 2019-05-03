Keep your life private w/ 3-years of NordVPN on your computer, phone, more : $107.50 (Reg. $250)

NordVPN is offering 3-years of its VPN privacy service for $107.55. Normally, you’d pay $250 for a year of Nord’s VPN service and this is a match for our last mention. NordVPN is my personal choice when I need to browse privately, whether I’m on-the-go or at a friend’s house and want to make sure that my credit card information isn’t compromised. Plus, Nord offers great Android and iOS applications so you can browse privately even from your smart device. NordVPN also allows you to spoof your country, so if you’re traveling abroad, you can still enjoy your favorite US-only Netflix episodes.

NordVPN features:

Double Encryption

Access over 2900+ servers worldwide

Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming

Onion Over VPN

No logs policy

Connect 6 devices at the same time

NordVPN protects your IP address, so your online activity is out of sight of your Internet service provider and any creepy snoopers. Secure up to 6 different devices at the same time! NordVPN apps are super easy to set up and use on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. With NordVPN, you can securely access censored content, favorite streaming websites and social media platforms wherever you are.

