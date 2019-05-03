OXO’s microprocessor-controlled coffee maker brews the perfect cup of joe: $160 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the OXO BREW 9-cup Coffee Maker for $159.95 shipped. For comparison, it’s gone for $200 lately and this is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked since 2017. Offering an easy-to-choose selection knob for how much you want to brew, the coffee will fall into a double walled carafe, keeping it warm for hours. This is great if you drink coffee like I do, which is a single pot over many hours. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

To get the best possible brew, check out OXO’s highly-rated conical burr grinder at $80 (20% off). You’ll enjoy coffee more when it’s freshly ground.

But, if you really just need coffee en mass to wake up and keep going throughout the day, the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker is a great option. It’s just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon, and the 12-cup size will make sure you’re fueled and ready to go no matter what happens.

As for what kind of coffee to drink, you can get three bags of AmazonFresh Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee for $10.50 Prime shipped. It’s comparable to Dunkin Donuts’ brand brew, but at a better price.

OXO BREW 9 Cup Coffee Maker features:

Microprocessor-controlled brew cycle replicates the pour-over method to produce 2-9 cups of SCA-certified perfect Coffee

Water is heated and held at the perfect temperature for Coffee (197.6-204.8 degrees F)

Rainmaker shower head evenly disperses water over Coffee grounds for uniform saturation and full flavor extraction

Intuitive LED interface features a backlit screen that displays the Coffee maker status and freshness indicator

A single dial allows you to program the Number of cups and the 24-hour start timer. Double-walled carafe keeps your brew hot and fresh. Voltage is 120V/60Hz

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!