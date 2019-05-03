Wake up on the right side of the bed w/ Philips’ $37.50 Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock (25% off)

- May. 3rd 2019 8:22 am ET

Get this deal
$50 $37.50
0

Amazon offers the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation HF3500 for $37.49 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for closer to $50 these days, that’s good for a 25% discount, is $1 less than our precious mention and matches the best price we’ve seen in over six months. For comparison, today’s price drop comes within $2.50 of the Amazon all-time low. If you’re tired of being abruptly awoken by an noisy alarm each morning, then Philips’ Wake-Up Light is for you. It naturally stirs you from slumber thanks to its sunrise simulation feature. With over 1,700 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 64% of them.

Those looking to bring similar functionality to their smart home can outfit a nightstand lamp with LIFX’s Dusk to Dawn HomeKit Light Bulb. It offers a more natural reproduction of light and can mimic the sun throughout the day.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock features:

Inspired by natures sunrise, light gradually increases from 30 minutes before your set wake up time, gently preparing your body to wake up. At your set wake up time a gentle beep will ensure you are awake. Developed with Philips’ Clinical Sleep & Respironics knowledge and 100+yrs of Lighting expertise.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$50 $37.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Philips

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go