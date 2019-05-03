Wake up on the right side of the bed w/ Philips’ $37.50 Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock (25% off)

Amazon offers the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation HF3500 for $37.49 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for closer to $50 these days, that’s good for a 25% discount, is $1 less than our precious mention and matches the best price we’ve seen in over six months. For comparison, today’s price drop comes within $2.50 of the Amazon all-time low. If you’re tired of being abruptly awoken by an noisy alarm each morning, then Philips’ Wake-Up Light is for you. It naturally stirs you from slumber thanks to its sunrise simulation feature. With over 1,700 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 64% of them.

Those looking to bring similar functionality to their smart home can outfit a nightstand lamp with LIFX’s Dusk to Dawn HomeKit Light Bulb. It offers a more natural reproduction of light and can mimic the sun throughout the day.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock features:

Inspired by natures sunrise, light gradually increases from 30 minutes before your set wake up time, gently preparing your body to wake up. At your set wake up time a gentle beep will ensure you are awake. Developed with Philips’ Clinical Sleep & Respironics knowledge and 100+yrs of Lighting expertise.

