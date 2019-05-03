RTIC’s Soft Pack 20 Cooler is now down to $89 at Amazon (25% off) + more from $110.50

RTIC via Amazon is offering its Soft Pack 20 cooler in Grey for $88.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140, it usually sells for closer to $120 at Amazon and is now on sale direct from RTIC for $91. Today’s deal is the best we can find and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. it can hold up to 20 cans plus ice and features a no leak zipper, 2-inch foam insulation and welded seams. Rated 4+ stars. More RTIC deals and details below.

If the brand name RTIC models don’t do anything for you, there are certainly options out there for less. This 30-can Coleman soft cooler goes for $18 Prime shipped and will get the job done just fine.

RTIC Soft Pack 20:

A great personal cooler and holds up to 20 cans of your favorite beverage plus ice. It is 100% leakproof, puncture-resistant, and has an antimicrobial liner that resists mildew. This cooler is very practical for everyday use and can be taken to work, camping, hunting or fishing. This cooler keeps your food & drinks colder longer as it has up to 2 inches of closed-cell foam insulation and can keep ice up to 5 days.

