Save $100 on Samsung’s 50-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with three HDMI inputs at $350 shipped

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV (UN50NU7100) for $349.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay closer to $450 at retailers like Samsung or Best Buy, today’s offer shaves off $100 and drops the price to within $10 of the lowest price we’ve seen. Notable features include a 4K HDR panel, three HDMI inputs as well as two USB ports and more. Plus with smart capabilities, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu and more on the big screen. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Enjoy movies and games in HD with this 50-inch Samsung television. Motion Rate 120 technology maximizes the refresh rate to minimize blur in fast-moving scenes, and Game Mode provides minimum lag so you don’t fall behind while playing. This Samsung television is Wi-Fi-enabled to connect to your network, so you can watch online content.

