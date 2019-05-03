Clean it all w/ Shark’s versatile IONFlex DuoClean cordless vacuum: $140 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Groupon offers the Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum (UF280) for $139.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally $300, Walmart sells a similar model for $280 right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. This vacuum is perfect for those who want one tool to do it all. It’s battery-powered, meaning no cord to tie you down, and the head can flex to get under couches or easily on stairs. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

For a more budget-friendly clean, check out the Eurkea Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $30 shipped at Amazon. It doesn’t do quite as much as the above Shark, but it’s a great entry-level option for those just starting out.

If you’d rather just have a robot clean for you, Roborock’s latest E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop gets its first price drop to $288 shipped which is 20% off.

Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cordless Vacuum features:

Offers up to 80 minutes of runtime in ION power mode, measured at the hand vacuum when using 2 batteries consecutively (just switch the battery and keep going)

Features DuoClean performance on floors and carpets

MultiFLEX technology for compact storage and flexible reach

Handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning

