Grow herbs, strawberries, more w/ the Smart Garden 3 at an Amazon low of $75 (25% off)

May. 3rd 2019

Click & Grow (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Smart Garden 3 Indoor Gardening Kit for $74.95 shipped. Normally $100, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever wanted to grow your own herbs in the kitchen, this starter kit is a great startingpoint. It includes basil capsules in the box to get you going, and will allow you to enjoy fresh meals more often. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Expand your growing potential with the Wild Strawberry Plant Pods 3-Pack for $10 Prime shipped. I love strawberries, and being able to eat them fresh from the plant would be amazing for smoothies and snacks.

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 features:

  • Indoor garden all year long: Grow your favorite culinary herbs all year long without worrying about weather conditions.
  • Hassle free installation & maintenance: Just drop the plant cartridges right into the container, refill the water reservoir, plug the device in, and you are good to go
  • Great selection of pre-seeded plant capsules: Choose from over 40 fresh herbs and fruits to grow pesticide free.
  • SMART SOIL TECHNOLOGY: The soil uses patented nano-tech growth medium that accelerates the plant growth without jeopardizing quality.
  • 100% REPLACEMENT WARRANTY: This garden is backed by our 100% replacement warranty and our 30-day money back guarantee.

